Port Neches man arrested for sexually assaulting 4-year-old

According to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, the Jefferso County Sheriff's Office arrested Ryan Dews, 46, of Port Neches on Monday, Feb. 4, for three counts aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count indecency with a child. He stands accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy during summer 2017. The boy later made an outcry regarding the abuse and was interviewed at Garth House. The case was investigated by Port Neches Police Department and a grand jury indicted Dews earlier this year on Jan. 30.

If convicted, Dews faces 25 to 99 years in prison without the possibility of parole for each of the three counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child, an enhanced first-degree felony. Dews also faces up to 20 years for the indecency with a child charge, a second-degree felony.