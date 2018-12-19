Powdery substance found at Beaumont federal prison

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, during the routine screening of inmate mail, staff at the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Beaumont discovered an unknown, white, powdery substance. The mail room was promptly secured and the substance was contained. The U.S. Postal Inspector, local HAZMAT and fire department were immediately notified and upon arrival, conducted tests on the substance. Initial tests dtermined the powdered did not contain a biological type substance.

Three staff members in the institution's mail room are being medically evaluated. No other staff or inmates were exposed.

FCC Beaumont includes United States Penitentiary (USP) Beaumont, Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Medium, and FCI Beaumont Low. USP Beaumont is a high security facility that currently houses 1,229 inmates. FCI Beaumont Medium is a medium security facility that currently houses 1,469. FCI Beaumont Low is a low security facility that currently houses 1,938. FCI Beaumont Low has an adjacent minimum security satellite camp that currently houses 562 inmates in Beaumont.