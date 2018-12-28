Preliminary autopsy results show Orange man shot

Orange police officials have released the results of the autopsy of 37-year-old Octavias Williams, who was found Dec. 22 in a home in the 300 block of Second Street.

According to information from the Orange Police Department, Williams was found just after 3 p.m. Dec. 22, and had gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Detectives are still investigating the case and speaking with multiple persons of interest.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Orange Police Department at (409) 883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477)