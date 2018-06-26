Prisoner pleads guilty to stabbing fellow inmate

Joseph Young, 36, has pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by stabbing him repeatedly with a weapon fashioned from contraband while both were incarcerated in the federal prison system in Beaumont, Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced Monday, June 25.

According to a press release issued by Brown’s office, Young, of Ripley, TN, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon on Friday, June 22, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith F. Giblin.

Information presented in court shows the assault happened exactly one year ago – June 26, 2016. Prosecutors showed that Young assaulted his fellow inmate by “stabbing him several times in the abdomen, back, arms and leg, with a metal object of about seven inches in length that had been sharpened to a point into a homemade knife.”

The victim survived the attack.

Under federal statutes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reports, Young faces up to 10 years in federal prison at sentencing.