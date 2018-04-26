Public hearing May 1 on road widening, Brooks Road overpass closure

Citizens took a stand, and city and county officials took heed of constituents’ opposition when the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced plans to eliminate the Brooks Road overpass as part of ongoing widening projects on Interstate 10.

In December 2017, the Jefferson County Commissioners Court and the Beaumont City Council listened as citizens opposed to the removal of the overpass addressed them during meetings, ultimately approving resolutions opposing the elimination of the Brooks Road overpass. Commissioners and council members asked TxDOT to reconsider that part of the widening project, and urged the state roadway planners to find an alternative solution as the interstate is widened.

To address citizens’ concerns, answer questions and to provide details on proposed roadway improvements, TxDOT is conducting a public hearing May 1, and residents who have something to say should attend to comment while they still can – before the overpass is completely demolished.

In October 2017, TxDOT engineer Adam Jack explained to City Council that TxDOT was planning on widening the freeway from four to six lanes from FM 365 East to CR131 (Walden Road). The $133.4 million project covers 9.9 miles of road and is expected to go out for bid in fall 2018. Design is already underway for this project. The project would eliminate the Brooks Road overpass and tie Brooks Road directly into the frontage road in that area, according to Jack. The plan generated immediate alarm from local residents who frequently use the overpass, leading to the resolutions from council and commissioners court.

At a meeting Dec. 19, 2017, Beaumont resident Patrick Phelan told City Council the overpass provides...

