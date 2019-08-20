Purse snatching suspect arrested

On Aug. 18, at about 8:15 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to a theft that had taken place at 1201 Seventh St. Officers obtained a description of the suspect and located a man fitting the description nearby.

It was found that the victim had been assaulted during a purse snatching. The suspect was arrested and booked for robbery. The man's identity has not been released as of publication and the incident was under investigation by PAPD's Criminal Investigations Division.