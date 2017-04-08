Put your best foot forward for shoe drive
Lori Allen with Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont said you can make a child smile by giving them something as simple as new shoes.
Allen and others are doing their part by participating in the Buckner Shoes for Orphans Souls community shoe drive. The event will kick off April 10, and the public is asked to donate new shoes that will go first to Southeast Texas orphans and then orphans in other nations.
“We’ll do this until May 11 and collect as many as we can,” Allen said.
The drive will cap off with a Shoe Marathon from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the KLBT FM 88.1 radio station at 1872 Calder Ave. in Beaumont.
Allen said she that while delivering king cakes to Buckner as part of the funeral home’s community service, she was told about the shoe drive.
She added that David Lucia, the sales manager at Forest Lawn, also got involved.
“Everybody can come out and bring shoes,” Allen said. “Forest Lawn is always involved in community service projects such as this. We are hosting this because we care about our community, and community involvement is big to us.”
For more information, including a list of drop-off locations, visit www.buckner.org/klbt or call 866-774-SHOE.