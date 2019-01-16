Racecar catches fire in Waffle House parking lot

A racecar exploded outside of the Waffle House on the intersection of I-10 and College Sunday, Jan. 13.

“The gentleman runs a dirt track and so he had his dirt track car and a four wheeler up on the front of the trailer,” said Beaumont Fire Rescue District Fire Chief Scott Wheat. “The four-wheeler caught fire, it appears to be an accidental electrical short, and they attempted to get it off the trailer. In the mean time, the racecar caught on fire and the fire made its way to the fuel cell, which had 120 plus octane fuel in it. Once it got to the fuel cell, the fuel cell ruptured and blew and it caught other parts of the trailer on fire.”

Wheat informed The Examiner that there were no injuries.