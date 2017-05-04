Ray Family Memorial Scholarship
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Employee’s Association has announced the 2017 recipients of the Ray Family Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to high school seniors who are the children of sheriff’s office employees and plan to attend college. The scholarship was created in memory of Capt. Tom Ray and his daughter, Blair Ray. All proceeds for this scholarship are raised by association members. Each recipient will receive $400.
The 2017 Ray Family Memorial Scholarship recipients:
• Taylor Nicole Frederick, Vidor High School
• Alexandra Paige Hargrave, Bridge City High School
• Samantha Jean Hargrave, Bridge City High School
• Noah Michael Lewis, Vidor High School
• Rebecca Shay Troquille, Bridge City High School
Scholarship winners were recognized in a ceremony in the training room of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, May 2.