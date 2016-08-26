Recycling to renew in Beaumont

During a council meeting Aug. 23, the Beaumont City Council voted unanimously to renew recycling in the city.

Waste Management recently pulled its recycling service from Beaumont due to its high cost and the limited interest in subscriptions. The move impacted over 500 Beaumont residences.

City of Beaumont staff, including City Manager Kyle Hayes and City Sanitation Operations Manager Bengy Williams, came up with a cost-effective idea to reinstate recycling, the “Curbside Recycling Program.” The city would absorb some of the cost of the program by providing a garbage truck from backup stock and a sanitation staff member already employed by the city. Under current market conditions, the initiative would cost the city about $67,000, which would be offset by subscriber fees, calculated at $11.50 per month to start. Subscribers to the service would also be required to make a one-time payment of $58 for a recycling receptacle, similar to the garbage cans used for residential trash collection except navy blue and marked for recycling purposes only.

The service is set to begin Oct. 1.

Labor Day holiday schedule

There will be no interruption in garbage, heavy trash, and yard waste collection services on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day Holiday, according to a City of Beaumont press release. The city’s landfill will also be open Sept. 5 during regular scheduled hours. For more information, contact the Solid Waste Department at (409) 842-1483.