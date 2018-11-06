Rejected ballots get second chance

Pursuant to a Monday, Nov. 5, ruling by Jefferson County District Court Judge Justin Sanderson, voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected by the Early Voting Ballot Board will get another opportunity to cast a ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 6, election.

Voters who had ballots that were set aside after review by the Early Voting Ballot Board will be able to vote on election day using a provisional ballot that will be provided on site at any polling location county-wide. A complete list of name of voters affected can be found on the county clerk's website at jeffersonelections.com.