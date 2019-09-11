Relative accused of killing elderly man

Monday, Sept. 9, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Tremont Street in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased 81-year-old man. The victim was found with signs of blunt force trauma to the upper portion of his body.

Officers also found a relative of the victim was present at the location at the time of the welfare check. She was transported to the police department for questioning. She was later identified as Kelli Diedre Sartin, 53.

After questioning, Sartin was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked in for the charge of murder. Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett requested an autopsy. The date and time of death have not been determined as of publication.