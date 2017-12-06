Reward increased to $10,000 for most wanted sex offender

The reward for Dakota Marcus Stewart, 26, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of December, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a release.

Stewart, a high-risk sex offender, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Stewart has ties to Tarrant County (including the cities of Mansfield, his last known address; Fort Worth; and Arlington) and Dallas. The current warrants for his arrest were issued in August of 2017.

Stewart’s criminal history includes convictions in 2009 for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure after incidents in Tarrant County involving two young girls.

Stewart is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left wrist and scars on his left hand, back, and face. Stewart is known to provide false and fictitious information, including different names. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at: www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. So far in 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $56,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

- DPS