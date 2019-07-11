(Rice)Field Day set for Thursday

Southeast Texas is teeming with rice fields, but many local residents have never been afforded the opportunity to explore what really goes on at the vast acreage properties – until now. During a free program that also features a complementary barbecue lunch courtesy of the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Beaumont, guests will have the chance to learn first-hand processes and see the work that goes on behind the scenes at “Texas Rice – Embracing Innovation,” the center’s 72th annual field day on Thursday, July 11.

The event begins with 45-minute field tours at 8 a.m. and an indoor program at 10:45 a.m.

Dr. Ted Wilson, the center’s director, will open the program and be joined by keynote speakers including Cooperative Extension specialist Dr. Bruce Linquist, Extension rice agronomist Dr. Jarrod Hardke and U.S. Department of Agriculture supervisory research entomologist Dr. James Campbell.

Open to novice and pro alike, the programming available at Field Day is of a level to qualify for continuing education credit for professionals licensed through the Texas Department of Agriculture. The featured speakers will cover topics including the yield gap in rice and how to reduce it, furrowing irrigated rice and post-harvest grain management. Tour stops in the morning will showcase recent developments in hybrid rice breeding, physiology, nutrient management and insect and disease management.

For more information, contact Brandy Morace, the Beaumont center’s administrative assistant, at (409) 752-3045 or bmorace [at] aesrg [dot] tamu [dot] edu. Field Day will be held at Beaumont’s Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 1509 Aggie Drive.

Scattered thunderstorms and showers will not stop the day, Field Day reps report as well.

“We’ll still continue on with the program as planned,” Morace said, even if inclement weather hits the area. “We have a plan in place.”