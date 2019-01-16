Ride rates change
Orange County Commissioners Court updated the Orange County Transportation policy effective January 15. The public transportation service of the SETRPC (Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission) will have an increase in transportation fares, with rides now charged as $2 for planned one-way trips and $4 for spontaneous rides in the county, and $3 for a pre-planned trip to Beaumont and Port Arthur. Fees are decreased if the trip is for a medical-related purpose. Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Orange County Transportation office at (409) 745-9511.