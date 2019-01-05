Ring in the New Year with a new pet

Adopting pets in Beaumont will be easier and cheaper than ever from Thursday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, Jan. 5, thanks to Beaumont Animal Care’s New Year’s Adoption Special. The special will include a lowered adoption rate of $20.19 to celebrate the New Year.

“On January 3-5 is going to be our New Year Adoption Special. All of our adoption fees are going to be reduced to $20.19 in honor of the New Year,” Beaumont Animal Care Adoption and Marketing Coordinator Viviana Lopez said. “All dogs and cats have to be fixed before they can go home, but if it’s too young to get fixed at the time of adoption then they can leave the same day and we schedule the appointment for a later date.”

Beaumont Animal Care, which is responsible for the enforcement of the city’s ordinances related to animals, hosts the event to give animal’s much-needed homes and bring joy to Beaumont citizens who are saving a life.

“I think it really is a special time to adopt because you are taking an animal that needs a home compared to an animal you would just be purchasing from somewhere else,” said Lopez. “You really do feel better knowing that you are giving them a home.”

The rate may be lowered, however the quality of service is still the same. The adoption fee still covers the spaying or neutering, deworming, flee prevention treatment, up-to-date vaccinations and micro chipping, which allows for an easier identification process.

“Included in the fee is that they will be spayed or neutered, they will be microchipped, up to date on all vaccines, have flea prevention and be dewormed,” Lopez explained. “The microchip is not exactly like a GPS tracking device like most people think. It’s a little chip that goes in between the shoulder blades in case your pet goes missing and if, for example, it’s picked up by one of our officers then they will scan it and the chip will pop up with the name, location and phone number of the owner and we can call them.

“It really is one of the best ways to get your pet back after you lose them. It’s more guaranteed that you will find them.”

With new programs such as long-term stays, trap-neuter-release, and microchipping Beaumont Animal Care is working towards making Beaumont a no-kill city by reaching a 90 percent save rate.

“Our goal is to adopt out as many animals as we can into the families of Beaumont or any of the surrounding areas. We are trying to become a no-kill shelter, so we hold animals as long as it takes.” Lopez said. “We are trying to get more (pets) adopted out to make room for more (animals) coming in.”

Beaumont Animal Care is located at 1884 Pine St. in Beaumont. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call (409) 980-8311 or visit www.beaumonttexas.gov/departments/animal-care/.