Robber fires at fleeing employees at La Salsita Mexican restaurant

On Monday, May 22 at 3:15 a.m., officers responded to La Salsita Mexican Restaurant at 612 Washington in reference to an aggravated robbery.

In this incident, a black male entered the business with a rifle. He made customers get on the ground, and demanded money. One restaurant worker hid under the counter, while the other two fled out the back door. The armed suspect followed the fleeing employees and fired his rifle at them. They were not injured.

Detectives were able to obtain video of the suspect.

If you have information about the suspect’s identity, contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS. You may also submit your tip by downloading our app, P3 TIPS.

- Beaumont Police Department