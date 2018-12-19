Robbers flee down Lucas

Beaumont Police are investigating a robbery in the 3600 block of East Lucas. According to BPD, two black males entered the business, dressed in black hoodies with covered faces, and one pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk demanding money. After receiving the funds, the two robbers fled, on foot, east down Lucas. The two robbers looked to be between the ages of 17 and 20. If anyone has any information on the robbery they are asked to contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).