Robbers take money and car from parked pair

A man and woman were robbed outside of a residence in the 2200 block of Robinhood Drive in Port Arthur the night of Thursday, Nov. 15.

According to a press release form Port Arthur Police, the robbery took place when a group of men armed with handguns approached the victims and demanded they exit their vehicle. The robbers then took one victims money and stole the vehicle, with it being recovered shortly after.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Unit.