Robbery at Port Arthur Park Apartments

At about 5 p.m. on Aug. 26, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to Port Arthur Park Apartments, located at 1348 Jefferson Drive, in reference to a robbery that had just occurred.

When they arrived, officers discovered a 30-year-old male Port Arthur resident had been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect had fled the area on foot. Officers were able to develop and locate a suspect. The 19-year-old Port Arthur man was transported to the Port Arthur Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives regarding the case.

PAPD reported the incident is under investigation by its Criminal Investigations Division.