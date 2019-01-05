Sabine River flood gates opened, Newton declares disaster

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., the Orange County Office of Emergency Management reported gates have been opened to four feet.

Eleven of the Sabine River flood gates have been opened to three feet, according to Orange County Office of Emergency Management, and low-lying areas along the river are expected to flood. In response to the Sabine River Authority's action, Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks issued a declaration of disaster on Jan. 3.

In the declaration, it states Newton County "is in imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from countywide conditions created by torrential rainfall and severe thunderstorms of an excessive period of time."

Orange County officials believe water levels will reach a moderate flood stage within 48 ours, with minor flooding already taking place. They encouraged residents living in low-lying areas to monitor the situation as it develops and make sure to keep updated regarding the anticipated flooding.