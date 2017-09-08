Salvation Army has second day of food/water distribution

Distributing food and water in three locations in the Golden Triangle, The Salvation Army served more than 1,800 families Tuesday, Sept. 5. This is in addition to the more than 5,000 meals served through its mobile kitchens working throughout the Golden Triangle.

With additional supplies scheduled to arrive Wednesday morning, a second day of distribution is scheduled for the afternoon. Starting at 1 p.m., The Salvation Army will provide boxes of food pre-packed to feed a family for several days, as well as cases of bottled water.

Distribution locations:

Beaumont

Golden Triangle Harvey Distribution Center

1490 N. Seventh St.

Port Arthur

Breath Of Life Ministries

3700 Procter ST

Orange

The Salvation Army

1950 MLK Jr. Drive

Volunteers are needed at all locations to assist in distribution and in prior preparation. The Distribution Center (1490 N. 7th St in Beaumont) has a number of opportunities available, starting at 9 a.m. each day.

To make a financial donation to support the Hurricane Harvey relief effort, lease go to www.helpsalvationarmy.org, call 1-800- SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555.

For the latest information, go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org and watch for regular updates on our social media pages at www.facebook.com/salvationarmytexas/ and www.twitter.com/salarmytx. To access photo and video resources related to The Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, go to www.salvationarmysouth.org/harvey.