San Leon man breaks into ex-wife's home, threatens to shoot police

On April 13 at about 8:30 a.m., Galveston County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person attempting to break into a house in the 900 block of 21st Street in San Leon, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said in a release.

The caller was the estranged wife of the suspect. The suspect, who was identified as Jason Lee Allen, 38, of San Leon, did make entry and a verbal argument ensued.

While the caller was on the phone with the sheriff’s office, Allen stated that “he was going to shoot at the police” and threatened suicide before leaving on a motorized bicycle.

Allen was later seen in the area by a volunteer fireman who relayed his location to authorities. Deputies were unable to catch up to him at the last known location.

For the next two and a half hours, deputies from the sheriff’s office, the Constable Precinct One office and a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter searched the area looking for him.

The search led deputies to several boats, garages and the shoreline of the Galveston Bay before he was finally arrested after a brief chase.

Allen was wanted by several different agencies, including the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, for a probation violation of possession of a controlled substance with no bond.

He is also facing a charge of felony evading with a motorized vehicle with a $60,000 bond and a misdemeanor warrant for evading arrest with a $2,500 bond.

Allen was transported to the Galveston County Jail without further incident.

- Galveston County Sheriff's Office