Sanitation worker injured in Orange wreck

Orange police officers responded to a wreck involving a Waste Management sanitation truck and a Ford F-150 on Tuesday, March 5, at about 7:15 a.m.

Information from the Orange Police Department states, the collision between the 2017 Freightliner garbage truck and 2018 F-150 took place on Old Highway 90 and resulted in one sanitaiton worker being injured.

The Waste Management truck was crewed by three people at the time of the wreck - one 42-year-old female driver and two men, ages 30 and 40, working at the rear of the vehicle.

As the sanitation truck was traveling its normal service route on Old Highway 90, near Lindenwood, the two men at the rear of the truck observed the pick-up truck approaching from behind. Upon realizing a collision was imminent, the two jumped to clear both of the vehicles. The 40-year-old was struck by flying debris as the Ford impacted the Waste Management vehicle, resulting in a severe injury to his lower leg.

He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. There were no other injuries reported by police.