Sanitation worker killed in Orange collision
Orange police officers responded to a report of a major collision on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Community Christian Church on Nov. 26. According to information from Orange Police Department, an 18-year-old woman was driving southbound on Martin Luther King when she struck the back of a sanitation truck picking up waste containers. An employee working on the truck was seriously injured during the wreck and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died from his injuries. The 18-year-old driver was also transported to the hospital for treatment.