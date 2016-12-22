Sattler honored with Rogers Community Service Award

Brian Sattler, director of public relations at Lamar University since 1989 and resident of Bridge City, was honored with the university’s 2016 Julie & Ben Rogers Community Service Award at a Dec. 6 program in the University Event Center of the Mary and John Gray Library.

The Rogers family established the award in 1979 to encourage Lamar University faculty and staff to volunteer their service and talents to the community.

Involved in many aspects of university life through his role in media relations and communications, Sattler finds particular reward in activities that extend beyond Lamar.

“I am really enjoying participation as a representative of LU on the Greater South Park Neighborhoods Partnership,” Sattler said. “This is a group with a real heart for the people of the area. They have great ideas and the passion to see them through.”

This fall, the partnership hosted its second annual “A Day in the Park” that brought several hundred South Park residents together to celebrate their community at Alice Keith Park.

Sattler has also been a member of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce’s Advancing New Technology Committee since 2004. Charged with exploring ways the university could accelerate economic development, the committee formulated the idea of an innovation and commercialization center at Lamar University.

Sattler has been active with the Press Club of Southeast Texas since 2000, serving as club president in 2002 and 2011. In 2002, he led the club in hosting a forum with training for area nonprofit organizations on working effectively with the news media. That same year, he guided the club in initiating an endowed scholarship for communications students at the university that has grown to become one of the largest in the College of Fine Arts and Communication.

A resident of Orange County, Sattler has served for 13 years on the Orange County Veterans Memorial committee that created a memorial plaza and provides the annual Memorial Day program for veterans like himself. In the Air Force from 1985 to 1992, Sattler participated as a pilot and observer on search and rescue missions with the Civil Air Patrol while stationed in California. After leaving active duty in 1992, he served four years in the Air Force Reserve traveling to duty assignments at the Pentagon and Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

An active churchman and member of Orange First Church of the Nazarene since 1998, Sattler served as a board member for 12 years, choir member, men’s ministry director since 2011, and was on the Fresh New Vision team guiding the $580,000 renovation of the church’s sanctuary and family life center.

OFCN’s men’s ministries have participated in projects ranging from wheelchair ramp construction to recovery efforts after Hurricanes Rita and Ike, and with more recent flooding in Orange County and the Baton Rouge area.

“Having lost so much to flooding during Hurricane Ike as a Bridge City resident, and having been blessed with the help we did receive, it is very meaningful to me to be able to bless others,” he said.

Other 2016 recipients of the Rogers Community Service Award are Adriane Champagne, Lamar State College-Port Arthur; Christine Marsh, LIT; and Katie Rather, LSC-Orange.

