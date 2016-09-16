Saturday passport day offers increased availability

Saturday, Sept. 26, the Jefferson County District Clerk’s Office will be open for Passport Day from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This is the first time that the District Clerk’s Office has opened on a weekend since the office started doing passports April 1, 2015, according to Jefferson County District Clerk Jamie Smith. On Passport Day, customers can walk and in request routine or expedited service.

Smith explained several people had expressed that they could not come in during the normal hours that passport applications are processed, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. He said that the office decided to hold a special passport day “as an added convenience to the citizenry.”

Although the event is scheduled to end at 1 p.m., Smith said, “Of course, if we have a lot of business, we’re not going to turn people away.”

If there is enough demand based on this event, Smith said they plan to open more Saturdays: “probably quarterly, once every three months, someone can come in on a Saturday and get their passports processed.”

Previously, only the post office processed passports, and only during certain hours of the day.

Passport requirements and other information is listed at travel.state.gov, or through calling calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at (877) 487-2778. Applications are available online and at the District Clerk’s Office.