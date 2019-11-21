Scam alert

Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning Texans about reported scam callers falsely claiming to be members of the Office of the Attorney General’s Crime Victim Services Division and attempting to obtain personal and financial information from members of the public.

The fraudulent callers attempt to obtain personal identifying information from the call recipient and requests money transfers or bank details after baselessly claiming the call recipient’s social security number has been compromised. The callers are using local numbers and sometimes provide a false “case number” during the call. The true OAG Crime Victim Services phone number is toll-free (800) 983-9933 and local number (512) 936-1200.

The OAG warns Texans against providing any personal information, such as social security or banking numbers, over the phone with anyone claiming to be from the Crime Victim Services Division and encourages anyone who receives a fraudulent or scam call to report it to the OAG’s Consumer Protection Division by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at (800) 621-0508 or online at texasattorneygeneral.gov.