Scouting for Food Drive delivers 3,500 pounds of food to Southeast Texas Food Bank

Three Rivers Council Boy Scout troops participating in the annual Scouting for Food Drive returned to neighborhoods throughout their 10 county service territory on Saturday, March 4.

The Scouts retrieved food collection bags they had previously left at homes for the benefit of the Southeast Texas Food Bank and other hunger fighting agencies in the counties served by the Scouts, Southeast Texas Food Bank executive director Dan Maher said in a release.

Troops returning items to the Three Rivers Council headquarters delivered about 3,500 pounds to that site and recorded several hundred of hours of community service from the collection effort.

GHX, Inc. served as bag sponsor to provide collection bags used for the drive.

- Southeast Texas Food Bank