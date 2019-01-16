Search for missing inmate continues after four escape federal complex

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is searching for 40-year-old Covarrubia-Mendiola after he was found missing from the satellite prison camp in Beaumont around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12. Covarrubia-Mendiola's escape came the same day as three other inmates escaped from the federal prison.

According to information from the Department of Justice, around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 12, three inmates were discovered missing from the satellite prison camp. The three were apprehended shortly after and returned to the Federal Correctional Complex.

Cobvarrubia-Mendiola is still on the run and is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. Anyone with information relating to the inmate is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at (713) 718-4800.