Search warrant nets guns, drugs

On Aug. 15, at about 1:40 p.m. the Port Arthur Police Department's Narcotics and Gun Unit executeed a search warrant at Prince Hall Village Apartments, located at 1021 W. 13th St. During the search, two stolen firearms were recovered along with crack cocaine, ecstasy pills and a large amount of marijuana.

One of the guns recovered, an AK 47 assault rifle, had been stolen during a home burglary within the city of Port Arthur. The other stolen firearm, a 9 mm pistol was confirmed stolen from the city of Orange during an auto burglary. Four individuals were arrested during the search and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

The four arrested were identified as Lameka West, 19, Fatima Fontenot, 19, Reah Johnson, 20, and Kylan Bazile, 21, all of Port Arthur.