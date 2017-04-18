Season of cruelty: Spring brings crop of unwanted pets, with many ultimately put down

With the arrival of spring, there’s pollen in the air, love all around and baby animals – puppies, kittens and bunnies (oh my!) – as far as the eye can see. Cute and cuddly, there’s few things more warm and fuzzy than a new pet, but far too often, these new batches of would-be best friends are not born to loving homes but rather end up in city shelters where they’re housed a few days before being killed and tossed in the trash.

“It’s puppy season,” says Stephen Brown, not with the least bit of excitement in his voice. Although a true animal lover, Brown knows that the season of puppies is also the season of puppies going to the pound. “Most of them aren’t wanted, really.”

Unfortunately, Brown says, it’s always puppy season.

“I see it every day,” Brown told The Examiner, explaining his routine of traveling around Beaumont and attending to pets in various neighborhoods where animal cruelty and neglect is most prevalent. There, he feeds and funds basic medical care to animals he finds mostly chained up and mistreated in backyards all over the city. “You wouldn’t believe it.”

But the pictures force us to confront the reality. Brown has taken dozens of photographs of animals currently living in situations where they are abused or neglected, many posted to his website, beaumontanimalabuse.org.

“It’s just not going to go away,” he says.

Brown became involved in combatting animal cruelty roughly four years ago. He buys dog food by the ton, has personally paid for hundreds of animals to be spayed and neutered, and rehomed and rescued more animals than he can count. But, he says, “It’s never enough.”

No matter how many he saves, there’s so many more that cannot be saved. In addition to the abuse, neglect and poor living conditions that claim many an animal’s life in the neighborhoods, thousands more are euthanized by the city animal shelter every year, according to numbers compiled by Beaumont Animal Services Division Manager Matthew Fortenberry.

Every year, Fortenberry’s statistics show, roughly 2,000 animals are euthanized at Beaumont’s shelter, representing nearly half of all the animals taken in. Other harrowing numbers revealed in information Fortenberry provided show the animal services department receives more than 10,000 calls for service every year, and investigates about 1,000 animal cruelty cases each year.

“We’ve been (working on) this for basically four years now,” Brown reiterated. “Since then, there’s been about 8,000 animals euthanized… not including put down, people disposed of themselves, crushed on the road, thrown in the river, thrown in the trashcan … it happens all the time. We don’t even really know what all is going on. But if you just went with the 8,000, that is a tremendous number of animals beings euthanized. If you laid out 8,000 animals – that’s significant.

“It’s not wrong if it’s the only option you have. If there’s another option, it’s very wrong – and there is something that can be done. We have the answer. We just need the city to implement it.”

Already presented to Beaumont city administration in various forms, Brown and others like him support city-regulated low-cost/no-cost mandatory spay and neutering. To date, little official support has been offered on the initiative because, Brown believes, it would require writing an ordinance that regulates pet breeding by private citizens.

“The argument is that people don’t want to be told what to do with their animals,” and Brown understands. However, he also points to ordinance stipulations that could allow for residents to breed their animal if they have a permit, and other exemptions would apply to mandatory spay and neutering as well. He points to other Texas cities that have ordinances aimed at curbing the stray pet population including Fort Worth, San Angelo, Dallas and Waco. Cities that do have ordinances enforcing spaying and neutering require permits for breeding and assess penalties for those breeding animals without proper permitting.

“We’re not saying you can’t ever breed an animal,” Brown said. “We’re just saying that there needs to be some responsibility.”

“Right now,” he said, “we have no regulations. That needs to change.”

Brown believes people are not getting their animals spayed and neutered because of the cost, which for many, is high – at $150 on average – and there is little incentive to shell out that kind of money even if they don’t want a litter of babies, especially if they can just drop off the whole lot at the pound once they come of age.

San Angelo’s staff said, with the addition of regulated spaying and neutering, they hope to become a “low-kill” facility, adding, “We constantly strive to save as many animals as possible. We have reduced the euthanasia rate from 80 percent per month to an average of 42 percent per month over the past couple of years, reaching a low of 26 percent in December 2015.”

In addition to the income-based financial assistance offered to the city’s population, San Angelo regular adoption fees include the cost of the spay/neuter operation, rabies vaccine, microchipping and city registration at a rate nearly half that of Beaumont – just $85 for dogs, and $50 for cats. In Beaumont, adoption fees are $140 for dogs, and $90 for cats.

Lynette Carlock of Low Cost Vaccination said the Louisiana-based business visits Southeast Texas three times a month, and it has been her experience that people will take advantage of low-cost animal treatment if given the option.

“We sure do get a good response,” she said, usually drawing more than 100 customers each day they offer the one-hour clinic. “To go to a vet, you don’t usually get out of there without paying less than $150 for yearly shots. With us, it’s only $59 and you’re in and out of there in about five minutes.

“There are some that would not get vaccinations for their animals if it wasn’t for the program that we do. It’s not income-based, but it is for people that are low-income. The elderly, if it wasn’t for this program, their animals would not get these vaccines.”

Low-cost pet care provider Robinson’s Rescue in Shreveport, Louisiana, operates in a parish where spaying and neutering is regulated and subsidized at a low cost to the community at large. Rescue information states that in Louisiana, 130,000 pets enter shelters each year, with roughly two-thirds euthanized.

Robinson’s Rescue veterinarian Dr. Andrea Everson said the business she oversees is “a low-cost, high-volume, high-quality spay/neuter clinic, meaning the only services we provide are spay/neuter surgeries and administration of rabies vaccinations if needed.”

To spay or neuter a cat is less than $50, and the same treatment for a dog is less than $70. Additionally, income-based free services can be administered for qualifying residents.

“We have always had parish commission support as far as funding,” Everson began by saying. “I have been the vet with Robinson’s Rescue since the beginning (about nine years) and I can’t stress how important it is to have city support. That relationship has to be strong.”

Because of the municipality support of mandatory spay and neuter programming, Everson said they have been able to drastically reduce the number of animals euthanized in their shelters.

“At the end of every month, we look at the animal intake numbers at our shelters,” she said. “We are one piece of the puzzle, but as far as the direct correlation – it is tremendous.

“We went from about 300 a month to about 100 entering shelters.”

Everson said it took about five years to get the program to show measurable results, and it could still use growth.

“A lot of people want quick stats, but it takes time for these kinds of initiatives to show results. It’s definitely working, but we have a long way to go,” she said. “I was the only vet here; and we do 30 to 35 surgeries a day. We can sometimes be booked out about a month or two.

“It’s amazing, the need.”

Brown said he is willing to put up the first $50,000 needed to make the dream of low-cost/no-cost spaying and neutering a reality in Beaumont. He’s already put his funds into billboards, commercials, a website, boots-on-the-ground care of animals, and securing an attorney to start a non-profit created specifically to administer the spay and neuter program. Through his connections to other animal rescuers throughout the city, Brown is part of a group of philanthropists willing to financially support a system of low-cost spaying and neutering – but the city has to enforce the measure before any monetary fix thrown at the problem could be successful.

“If the city will do this, we will see a drastic change out there,” he said. “It isn’t like we’re asking Beaumont to do something that hasn’t been proven to work all over the country.

“I’m not just coming to the city with problems; I’m coming with solutions.”

Many of Brown’s suggestions have already been adopted by the city, and future talks of enacting mandatory spay and neuter programming are pending. Correspondence from City Manager Executive Assistant Chris Jarmon shows the city is open to change, and has already enacted at least some measures to combat the pet population problem.

“The city of Beaumont has made great strides in improving our spaying and neutering efforts,” Jarmon wrote after a Jan. 31 Beaumont City Council decision to enforce spay and neutering for all adoptions originating from the Beaumont Animal Services city shelter. Previously, adopters were only required to promise to have the procedure performed at some future point. “This change alone will greatly increase the number of animals that are spayed and neutered in our city.”

Brown applauded efforts already undertaken on behalf of curbing animal cruelty, neglect, and pet over-population. However, he was also adamant that the problem will persist until the city addresses unregulated breeding.

“We’re going to get back on the agenda again, for sure,” Brown said. “I mean, we can keep on doing the same thing we’ve been doing — but it doesn’t seem like that’s working out very well.”

For more information, visit Brown’s website at beaumontanimalabuse.org or email Brown at beaumontanimalabuse [at] gmail [dot] com. To learn more about Beaumont Animal Services and see pets available for adoption, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beaumontanimalservices.