SETX roadways under water

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), along with local and county agencies, is urging citizens of Southeast Texas to stay off the roadways. Within the last 24-hour time period, Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties have received an enormous amount of rainfall, which has led to localized flooding along city streets, frontage roads and major highways, according to DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis.

“If citizens have questions about road conditions,” Davis advised, visit www.drivetexas.org. “This website has the most current information on Texas road closures and highway conditions.”