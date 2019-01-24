Seventh suspect in AT&T burglary in custody

The Beaumont Police Department reported as of Wednesday, Jan. 23, the seventh suspect of eight involved in the Jan. 10 burglary of the AT&T store on Dowlen Road was in custody at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

According to information from BPD, 26-year-old Corey De'Vonte, of Houston, had been hiding in the Hardin County area where he had lost control of a getaway vehicle. He had been hiding for 13 days in a sheltered area, but had enough after being in the elements for nearly two weeks without food.

On Wednesday evening, De'Vonte knocked on the door of a nearby home and asked the resident to call the police.

"He was tired of running," said BPD Officer Haley Morrow.

De'Vonte admitted to being involved with the burglary, as well as being the driver of one of the vehicles the evaded police.

BPD originally believed there were seven suspects involved in the crime but during the inestigation, they've determined there were a total of eight perpetrators with the final actor believed to be in Houston.

De'Vonte was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and evading in a motor vehicle.