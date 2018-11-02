Sex offender gets hard time for failure to comply with registry

Following an investigation by The Examiner and through the efforts of law enforcers from probation officers to prosecutors, a convicted counterfeiter and registered sex offender who molested an 11-year-old girl and who has failed multiple times to comply with sex offender registry rules has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for violating the terms of his felony probation.

During a sentencing hearing Oct. 30, Judge Courtney Arkeen of the 128th District Court in Orange County signed off on a plea deal Christopher Shaun Drucker, 38, of Orange, made with prosecutors through his attorney Jim Sharon Bearden Jr.

Drucker faced up to 10 years behind bars on five motions to revoke probation and had not yet been indicted on a pending charge from a separate criminal misadventure. He had just been arrested this past May on theft charges after allegedly stealing his grandparents’ vehicle. Prior to a hearing earlier this month, Orange County Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Phillip C. Smith offered Drucker 6 years imprisonment in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. Drucker initially rejected the deal, pleading “not true” to the numerous probation violation allegations.

“He said, ‘I’m not going to prison,’” Smith said of Drucker. “He really thought he was going to get probation, but there were a lot of cases against him. He’s been kind of a nuisance who has done bad things. He needed more than the bare minimum.”

Drucker had good reason to think he wouldn’t get much more than a “slap on the wrist” after receiving probation time and time again for past criminal transgressions, including the indecency with a child charge related to the 11-year-old and for multiple charges of felony forgery. This time, however, was different and at some point, Drucker must have realized it.

He apparently had a change of heart after having some time to think while in “the clink,” where he has been since his most recent arrest on Sept. 12. He ultimately pleaded “true” to all allegations and waived his right to appeal as part of the bargain he made with the prosecution, taking the 6 years offered for the bundle of charges outstanding against him...

