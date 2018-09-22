Sex trafficker sentenced

At the end of nearly a week of testimony and evidence presented before a jury in Judge Raquel West’s 252nd District Court in Jefferson County, 25-year-old Johnny Ray Matlock was found guilty of crimes connected to trafficking Southeast Texas women and children and forcing prostitution on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced the landmark decision, a first of its kind in Jefferson County, following Matlock accepting 60 years in prison in exchange for waiving all appellant rights.

According to the DA’s office, testimony at trial showed that from January until May of 2016, Matlock trafficked four female victims, two of them minors, by forcing them to have sex with buyers for money. Matlock used social media, including Facebook and Snapchat, to lure in his victims.

“Once he convinced them to meet him at local motels, he forced them to pose for photographs in lingerie and posted them on the website “backpage.com,” the prosecutor’s office presented. “Matlock rented rooms at the Motel 6 at 220 I-10 North and the Regency Inn at 3715 College St. in Beaumont. The buyers would meet the victims at these locations and buy sex from them after seeing the ads online.

“Matlock used force, fraud and coercion to control his victims and prevent them from leaving. He threatened them with guns, he beat them, he withheld food from them, he prevented them from sleeping and he watched their every move. The evidence also showed that Matlock kept all of the money that he forced the victims to earn on his behalf by selling their bodies for sex.”

Texas’ Human Trafficking and Transnational/Organized Crime section, led by Deputy Criminal Chief Kirsta Melton, was invited by District Attorney Wortham to partner with his office on Jefferson County’s first human trafficking case. Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Pipkin worked with Melton on the trial.

“This collaboration between my office and the district attorney’s office in Jefferson County is an outstanding example of how we’re fighting to ensure that justice is served upon those who commit the despicable crime of sex trafficking,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “I want to thank the prosecutors and law enforcement agents for their efforts on this investigation to put away a despicable human trafficker.”

“We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict and the outcome of the case,” Pipkin said. “The jury sent a very clear message in returning such a quick verdict. Matlock’s sentence ensures that he cannot victimize anyone else in our community.

“The decision to sentence him to 60 years in prison was made in large part because he waived his right to appeal. The victims and their families left the courthouse today knowing that this nightmare was finally over for good. Sixty years is also the equivalent of a life sentence under Texas law because any sentence of 60 or more years, including a life sentence, results in parole eligibility after thirty years.”

In addition to the 60-year sentence agreed to for the first-degree felony offense of continuous trafficking of persons, Matlock was also ordered to serve a 10-year sentence to run concurrently for pleading guilty to a felony charge of possession of a firearm.