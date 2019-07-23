Sheriff's office working to ID body

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a hired hand who was on the hunt for a lost cow came across a badly decomposed body of a man on Sunday, July 21. The body was found lying in high weeds of a field about 100 yards from a home in the Gulf Company Road area in southeast Liberty County.

According to lead investigator Sean Mitchell, the remains are though to belong to an acquaintance of the landowner that had stayed on the property for the last several days. He was last seen July 15 as he drove away in a pickup truck.

Mitchell said as of publication, there is no confirmed identity of the deceased. Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis ordered an autopsy while the investigation continues.