Shooting in Port Arthur

At about 9:15 p.m. Nov. 18, officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to the Southeast Texas Medical Center on Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in reference to a shooting victim. Through their investigation, it was determined that a 21-year-old Porot Arthur man was shot in his upper torso while at the Horizon Apartment Complex on Poole Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and was later life-flighted to Hermann Memorial Hospital Houston where he was listed in fair condition.

The incident was under investigation by PAPD's Criminal Investigations Unit as of publication.