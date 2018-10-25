Shooting at Port Arthur laundromat

In the very early morning hours of Oct. 24th, Port Arthur Police Department (PAPD) officers responded to a shooting at a laundromat located at 2925 25th St. Upon arrival, officers located a 56-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the torso area.

The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital from the scene for emergency medical treatment; however, the victim’s injuries proved to be fatal. PAPD’s Crime Scene Unit was summoned to process and photograph the scene for evidence.

This incident is still being investigated by PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. If you have any information on the shooting, you are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.