Shooting suspect sought

On Sunday, March 24, Beaumont police officers responded to Baptist Hospital in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arriva, officers found the 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the face.

A witness to the incident told officers Elkin Savoy, 44, of Beaumont, was responsible. The witness stated, the victim gave Savoy a ride to the 4800 block of Park Street. As they arrived, Savoy then shot him. The witness transported the victim to the hospital for treatment where he was immediately brought into surgery. The victim is now listed in stable condition.

As of March 25, a warrant was issued for Savoy for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $100,000.

Anyone with information relating to Savoy's location is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.