Silsbee facility lays off 20 percent of staff

According to a news release from Trecora Resources, who own and operate the South Hamptom Resources facility in Silsbee, reorganization of the Southeast Texas facility has led company leaders to reduce the staff at the location by 20 percent.

"Today, we are implementing a reorganization of our Silsbee, Texas facility to become a leaner organization, focused on execution that improves our cost position," said Patrick D. Quarles, president and chief executive officer of Trecora, through the release. "This reorganization will have a direct and significant effect on our financial performance, resulting in an annual cost savings of approximately $2.5 million. As we look forward, we will continue to take the necessary actions to create value for our shareholders."

The total number of affected employees is approximately 40.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.