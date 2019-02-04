Silsbee man arrested for Hardin County man's death

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 in the 4000 block of Lindsey Road, just north of Silsbee. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased white male at the residence who was identified as Gary Clifton Holland, 60, from Silsbee.

Also at the scene, deputies found a suspected identified as Charles Dewain Dear Jr., 56, of Silsbee. He was charged with murder and booked into Hardin County Jail with $1 million bond.

HCSO is not releasing any further details regarding the crime.