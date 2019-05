A Silsbee man is behind bars in Hardin County after allegedly killing 39-year-old Marcus Elam, also of Silsbee.

Reginald Carvin Kyles is being held for shooting Elam after Silsbee police responded to a call at about 1:40 p.m. Monday, April 29 regarding a gunshot victim. Elam was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kyles was arrested following the incident and, as of publication, is being held on a $750,000 bond.