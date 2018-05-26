Silsbee man crashes into Mack garbage truck

At approximately 4:15 a.m., according to Sergeant Stephanie Davis of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on US 96 in Hardin County, approximately 5 miles north of Silsbee.

Davis reports preliminary information available indicates that that a Mack garbage truck was traveling northbound on US 96 when it was rear-ended by a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro operated by 25-year-old Justin Dwayne Smith of Silsbee.

Smith was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries; the driver of the Mack garbage truck was not injured.