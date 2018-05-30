Silsbee man killed in collision with garbage truck

At approximately 4:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Stephanie Davis of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on US 96 in Hardin County, approximately 5 miles north of Silsbee.

Davis says preliminary information available indicates that that a Mack garbage truck was traveling northbound on US 96 when it was rear-ended by a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro operated by 25-year-old Justin Dwayne Smith of Silsbee.

Smith was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries but did not survive. He was ultimately pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston by Dr. David Meyer.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured. This crash remains under investigation.