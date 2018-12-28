Silsbee PD looking for robbery suspect

On Dec. 26, at approximately 11:12 a.m., Silsbee police officers responded to an attempted robbery call at the Tejas (Tigerland) Quick Stop located at 1175 Highway 418. According to the clerk, a black male wearing a dark colored hoodie, one pink glove and one off-white colored glove with dreadlocks or braids entered the store, brandished a knife and demanded money. The suspect reached across the counter and attempted to open the cash register. During his attempt to get into the register, the clerk told another employee to go get his gun. The suspect ran out of the store into a wooded area prior to SPD officers arriving. Officers conducted a search of the immediate and surrounding area however, were unable to find the suspect. Store video captured the attempted robbery.

The suspect is at-large and SPD officers are working the case in hopes of collecting information that will lead to his arrest. Anyone with information or who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to contact the Silsbee Police Department at (409) 385-3714.