Silsbee PD searching for alleged Walmart stabber

Two shoppers were stabbed in the parking lot of Walmart in Silsbee the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 15. According to the statement from Silsbee Police Department, the victims, a 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were both stabbed while loading groceries in their vehicle. The woman was stabbed in the left arm, left rib cage, and right hand as well as a injury to her face, while the man was stabbed under his eye.

During the initial investigation SPD learned that the two victims were loading groceries they had just bought from Walmart when a tan colored Chevrolet Trail Blazer pulled up and stopped behind their vehicle. The suspect, allegedly 49-year-old Jessie “Buddy” Lawrence Hamblin, rolled down the window, and words were exchanged between him and the female victim. The female victim walked towards the suspect vehicle as words between the two continued; Hamblin exited his vehicle with a knife in hand and attacked the female by both striking her with his fist and the knife multiple times knocking her to the ground. The suspect then began chasing the male victim and attacked him stabbing him in the face area. The suspect then calmly got back in his vehicle and drove away. Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputies reported that he was not at his registered Lumberton address when they checked.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hamblin are asked to contact the Silsbee Police Department at (409) 385-3714 or call the local jurisdiction where Hamblin may be.