Silsbee Police search for robbery suspects

Silsbee Police Department are asking for help in identifying three black male suspects of a robbery outside of the Dollar General located at 955 Highway 327.

According to a statement from Silsbee Police Department (SPD), on Thursday, Dec. 6, at around 7:20 p.m. SPD officers responded to the Dollar General after one of the suspects walked up to the victim’s vehicle after she got in the driver's seat, and asked if he could talk to her. The victim told him no, and to step back. The suspect grabbed the $80 that was in her hands and ran away from her vehicle and the other two suspects followed. The victim ran inside and screamed that she was robbed. Coincidentally SPD Officer J. Lawrence (who was off duty and at the Dollar store) yelled for the store clerk to dial 911, and ran out to attempt to catch the suspects. The victim said none of the suspects showed any weapons or threatened her.

After they took her money she ran into the store, she believed they were attempting to steal her vehicle as all three entered her vehicle. The suspect that stole her cash jumped in the driver's seat, and attempted to start the vehicle as Lawrence was running out of the store. Lawrence stated that the keys were in the victim's car, and the vehicle was not running because the suspect that entered the driver's seat attempted to start the vehicle as Lawrence was running out the store.Lawrence ran and jumped in the back seat of the victim’s car in an attempt to stop them from stealing the car. Lawrence said once he identified himself as a police officer, all three exited the vehicle and ran down Landolt Street. Lawrence chased the suspects on foot however; he lost sight of them as they entered the woods.All three suspects are described as slender, approximately 16-19 years of age and two of the suspects had grey jacket type hoodies on; one with a black hood and the other with a grey hood.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Silsbee Police Department at (409) 385-3714.