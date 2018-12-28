Single-vehicle crash ends in tragedy

A single-vehicle crash in Jasper County ended in the death of the driver Friday, Dec. 21.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, DPS troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on FM 1131, near CR 873, in Jasper County. The crash occurred just South of FM 105.

Initial reports indicated that a Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on FM 1131 at a slow rate of speed. A 2014 Nissan SUV was also traveling northbound on FM 1131. To avoid rear-ending the slower moving vehicle, the driver of the Nissan, 69-year-old Ricky Lee Munson of Vidor, veered to the left and lost control. The Nissan traveled off the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. After striking the culvert, the vehicle flipped over several times before coming to rest in a ditch.

Munson had to be extracted from the wrecked vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased by emergency room personnel.