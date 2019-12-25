Six arrested in prostitution sting

The Beaumont Police Department arrested six men Dec. 19 during a prostitution sting, according to a department news release.

At about 2:30 p.m. that day, plain clothes and uniformed officers conducted the operation at a Beaumont hotel. Undercover officers placed an ad on the internet offering acts of prostitution. Numerous individuals responded to the ad and reached an agreement to exchange sexual favors for money. Six men showed up at the hotel room and agreed to pay for sex. All six were placed under arrest, transported to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with prostitution.

"The Beaumont Police Department is working hard to stop human trafficking in our city," reads the release. "Many human trafficking victims are used in the sex trade industry. This is one of many ways we are working to prevent more demand for victims in our area."

Officers arrested Quentin Bloodworth, 25, of Orange; Donnell Galline, 23, of Beaumont; Ahsan Tariq, 30, of Port Arthur; Parrott, 48, of Vidor; Luis Planas, 45, of Beaumont; and Timothy Mitchell, 45, of Orange.